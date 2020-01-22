Expanse (EXP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,345.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Poloniex and Upbit. Expanse has a total market cap of $564,693.00 and $1,345.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,772,693 coins and its circulating supply is 18,732,356 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, BiteBTC, Upbit, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

