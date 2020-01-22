Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.17-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.19.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. Express has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Express had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Express will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Express from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Express in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

