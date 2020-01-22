Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.17-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.19.
Shares of EXPR stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. Express has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.
Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Express had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Express will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Express Company Profile
Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.
Featured Story: 52- Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.