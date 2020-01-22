F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Stephens

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stephens from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s current price.

FNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 25.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 36,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,035,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after acquiring an additional 286,535 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

