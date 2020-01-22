Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,127 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 21,147.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 1,213,460 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Facebook by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after buying an additional 1,127,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,552,000 after buying an additional 1,072,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,142,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $606,513,000 after acquiring an additional 973,273 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total transaction of $23,571,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 914,700 shares of company stock valued at $174,758,883. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.26.

Shares of FB opened at $221.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $631.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.52 and a 52-week high of $222.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

