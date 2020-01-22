Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Aegis raised their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.15.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.25. 6,685,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,136,365. Facebook has a 12-month low of $142.52 and a 12-month high of $222.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $631.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 914,700 shares of company stock worth $174,758,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after buying an additional 218,150 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Facebook by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after buying an additional 1,284,127 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,189,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,001,600,000 after buying an additional 194,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $809,716,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.