Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

FPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE FPI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 55,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,028. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $201.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.86 and a beta of 0.75. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $7.22.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 16.85%. Research analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 33.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Farmland Partners by 146.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Farmland Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 75,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.