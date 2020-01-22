FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Man Group plc grew its holdings in FedEx by 38.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,265 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 233.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $2,611,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 11,911.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,177 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

NYSE FDX traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.54. 1,909,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,264. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.89 and its 200-day moving average is $157.50. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

