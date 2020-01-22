Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Holdings Lowered by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,749 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 923,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,298,000 after buying an additional 46,080 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,287,000 after acquiring an additional 135,838 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 122.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,962,000 after acquiring an additional 442,099 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,245,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $29.34. 7,553,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

In related news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Cfra raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

