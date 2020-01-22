Financial Analysis: 1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) vs. Everest Re Group (NASDAQ:RE)

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1347 Property Insurance and Everest Re Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance $58.22 million 0.58 $800,000.00 N/A N/A Everest Re Group $7.38 billion 1.55 $103.55 million $4.65 60.43

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than 1347 Property Insurance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.5% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. 46.7% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 1347 Property Insurance and Everest Re Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance -20.89% 1.26% 0.34% Everest Re Group 5.30% 5.90% 1.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 1347 Property Insurance and Everest Re Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1347 Property Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Everest Re Group 0 6 1 0 2.14

1347 Property Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.78%. Everest Re Group has a consensus target price of $275.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.14%. Given 1347 Property Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 1347 Property Insurance is more favorable than Everest Re Group.

Risk & Volatility

1347 Property Insurance has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats 1347 Property Insurance on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in March 2014. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States. The International segment writes property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and worker's compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

