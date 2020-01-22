Financial Analysis: Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) vs. Santa Fe Gold (NYSE:SFEG)

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and Santa Fe Gold (OTCMKTS:SFEG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pretium Resources and Santa Fe Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources $454.56 million 4.30 $36.62 million $0.54 19.54 Santa Fe Gold N/A N/A $2.38 million N/A N/A

Pretium Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Fe Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Pretium Resources and Santa Fe Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources 5.18% 9.57% 5.46% Santa Fe Gold N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.2% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Santa Fe Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pretium Resources and Santa Fe Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 5 3 0 2.38 Santa Fe Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pretium Resources presently has a consensus target price of $17.71, indicating a potential upside of 67.83%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Santa Fe Gold.

Risk & Volatility

Pretium Resources has a beta of -0.64, suggesting that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santa Fe Gold has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Santa Fe Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Santa Fe Gold Company Profile

Santa Fe Gold Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, precious, and industrial and base metals, as well as titanium, rare earth, cobalt, lithium, manganese, and nickel deposits. It owns interests in various claims, including eight advanced projects. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

