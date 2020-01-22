Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 888 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Financial Consulate Inc. lessened its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Under Armour by 380.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,394,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262,592. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. Under Armour Inc has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 82.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UAA. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

