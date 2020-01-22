Financial Consulate Inc. Takes $368,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 784.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of VGT traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $260.32. 712,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,086. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $172.43 and a 12 month high of $262.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.72.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

