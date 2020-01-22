First Citizens Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 2,306 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,480,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,829,000 after acquiring an additional 593,811 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,678,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,520,000 after acquiring an additional 112,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 4,749,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,258,000 after acquiring an additional 196,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $141.86 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $142.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $196.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

