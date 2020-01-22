First Citizens Financial Corp Takes $706,000 Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot stock opened at $232.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $252.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.90. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $174.53 and a 52 week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Edward Jones lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.