First Defiance Financial (FDEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

First Defiance Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Defiance Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Defiance Financial to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

FDEF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.81. 3,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. First Defiance Financial has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.99.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDEF. BidaskClub downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

In other news, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $89,204.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $30,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,531 shares of company stock valued at $140,449. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.