First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $194.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.33 million.

FMBI opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

