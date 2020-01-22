First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Trading 1.6% Higher

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ)’s share price traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.94, 1,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 20,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.308 per share. This represents a $5.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

