First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Trading Up 0.2%

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.56 and last traded at $44.56, approximately 103 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit