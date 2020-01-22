First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Trading Up 0.2%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.56 and last traded at $44.56, approximately 103 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.