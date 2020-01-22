First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ:FMHI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,085. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19.

