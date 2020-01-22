First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ:FMHI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,085. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Dividend History for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit