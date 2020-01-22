First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

FSMB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.58. 12,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,505. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $20.62.

Dividend History for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

