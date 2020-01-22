First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.74 and last traded at $64.74, approximately 491 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

