First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSA) Trading Down 0.8%

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSA)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.56 and last traded at $36.56, approximately 10,298 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 413% from the average daily volume of 2,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38.

