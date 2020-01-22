First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.50

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.50 and last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.30.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0618 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
First Trust Water ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FIW)
First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.
