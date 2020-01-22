First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.50

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.50 and last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.30.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0618 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter worth $363,000.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FIW)

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

