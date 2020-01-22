Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.19.
Shares of FISV stock opened at $120.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.84. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.61.
In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.
