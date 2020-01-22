Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.19.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $120.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.84. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.61.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

