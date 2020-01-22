FLIP (FLP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $221.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a market cap of $733,437.00 and approximately $221.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.09 or 0.03524353 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00204055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00130323 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

