Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.36 million. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

Franklin Financial Network stock opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32. Franklin Financial Network has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.50 to $35.50 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Financial Network has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

