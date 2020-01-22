Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Trading 0.5% Higher

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $27.24, 153 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF stock. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. KCS Wealth Advisory owned about 1.47% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

