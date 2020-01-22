Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0834 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF remained flat at $$9.73 during midday trading on Wednesday. 99,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,927. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.