Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.21

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.21 and traded as high as $8.23. Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 1,730 shares trading hands.
In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,461 shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $68,957.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Marangi purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT)
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
