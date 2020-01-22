Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.21

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.21 and traded as high as $8.23. Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 1,730 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,461 shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $68,957.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Marangi purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGT. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 313,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

