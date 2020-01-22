GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Stock Position Decreased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 3,401.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter valued at $3,451,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other GCI Liberty news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $2,191,029.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at $79,080,490.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $1,157,300.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,046,905.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLIBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GCI Liberty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

GLIBA stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.23. The company had a trading volume of 980,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,983. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.34. GCI Liberty Inc has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $74.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). GCI Liberty had a net margin of 56.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $227.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

