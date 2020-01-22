GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd (LON:GABI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.55

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd (LON:GABI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 108 ($1.42). The company had a trading volume of 197,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,988. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 111 ($1.46). The company has a current ratio of 42.23, a quick ratio of 42.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market cap of $476.87 million and a P/E ratio of 15.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 107.50.

About GCP Asset Backed Income Fund

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

