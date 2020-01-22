GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.62

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.62 and last traded at $55.21, with a volume of 13785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.94.

A number of research firms have commented on GDS. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GDS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.42 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.84.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $149.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.94 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in GDS by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 1,316.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of GDS by 19,014.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

