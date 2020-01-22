General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 307,700.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

