General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GIS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,691. General Mills has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average is $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

