GenesisX Achieves Market Capitalization of $52,991.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $52,991.00 and approximately $142.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,394,558 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

