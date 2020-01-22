GET Protocol Trading 8% Lower This Week (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One GET Protocol token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00003826 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Liquid. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $31,300.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00037429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $469.46 or 0.05452867 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026729 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033528 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00127706 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001292 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.