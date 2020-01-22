GeyserCoin (GSR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $38.00

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 46.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $15,435.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,164,786 coins and its circulating supply is 1,164,766 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

