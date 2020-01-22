Gladstone Commercial Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -1,500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.6%.

GOOD stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 16.37 and a current ratio of 16.37. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $698.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2,258.26 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOD. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

