GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.59

GLI Finance Ltd (LON:GLIF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and traded as high as $4.70. GLI Finance shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 4,941 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.21, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.31.

GLI Finance Company Profile (LON:GLIF)

GLI Finance Limited provides finance to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). The Company’s objective is to produce a stable and predictable dividend yield, with long-term preservation of net asset value, and its investment policy is to invest primarily in senior secured loans. The Company provides loans to SMEs through various finance platforms.

