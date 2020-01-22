Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (NYSEARCA:PGAL) Shares Down 0.3%

Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (NYSEARCA:PGAL)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.26, approximately 8,884 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 28,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%.

