Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLT) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLT) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.66, approximately 270,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 775% from the average daily volume of 30,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

