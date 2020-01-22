GlobalBoost-Y 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $958.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $109,542.00 and $958.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,828,478 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

