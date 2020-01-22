Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gogo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.19.

Get Gogo alerts:

GOGO stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Gogo has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $472.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $201.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gogo will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $70,608.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gogo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gogo by 10.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Gogo by 27.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Gogo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 703,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.