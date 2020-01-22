Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.19

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.19 and traded as high as $15.13. Golar LNG shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 1,156,192 shares traded.
Several brokerages have issued reports on GLNG. B. Riley set a $21.00 price target on Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank set a $23.00 price target on Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 13.7% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 63,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $1,592,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 26.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 104,712 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)
Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.
