Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.19

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.19 and traded as high as $15.13. Golar LNG shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 1,156,192 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLNG. B. Riley set a $21.00 price target on Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank set a $23.00 price target on Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 111.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 13.7% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 63,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $1,592,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 26.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 104,712 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

