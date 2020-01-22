GoldCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,457.00 (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. GoldCoin has a total market cap of $653,554.00 and $2,457.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One GoldCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org . GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

