Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.47. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $36.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSBD. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 110,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 22,435 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,492. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $857.06 million, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.38%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

