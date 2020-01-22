Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.8% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.05. 2,030,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $180.73 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.29.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

