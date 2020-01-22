Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades SEA (NYSE:SE) to “Conviction-Buy”

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

SEA (NYSE:SE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SE. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

SEA stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. SEA has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $763.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.71 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 86.49% and a negative return on equity of 104.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 214.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that SEA will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for SEA (NYSE:SE)

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit