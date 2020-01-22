Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades SEA (NYSE:SE) to “Conviction-Buy”

SEA (NYSE:SE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SE. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

SEA stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. SEA has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $763.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.71 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 86.49% and a negative return on equity of 104.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 214.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that SEA will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

