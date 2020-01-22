Goodwin Daniel L Acquires Shares of 31,544 Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH)

Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLH shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

In other Red Lion Hotels news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 131,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $394,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RLH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.13. 504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,369. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Red Lion Hotels had a negative net margin of 15.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $32.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Lion Hotels Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

