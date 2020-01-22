Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.01

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc (OTCMKTS:GOVB)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and traded as low as $14.00. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $30.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80.

About Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company's deposit products include passbook savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.